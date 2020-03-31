Zach Braff And Donald Faison Are Rewatching ‘Scrubs’ With New Podcast

Everyone’s favourite fake doctors are back in action.

“Scrubs” co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have just launched a new podcast revisiting their classic medical sitcom, which ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010.

In “Fake Doctors, Real Friends”, Braff and Faison offering commentary, behind-the-scenes stories and more about each and every episode of the series.

Coming in at an impressive 74 minutes long, the first episode features conversation about the “Scrubs” shooting location, which in real life was an abandoned hospital.

“We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing,” Faison told Entertainment Weekly. “This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”