Paula Abdul Dishes On Working With Michael Jackson And Janet Jackson

Paula Abdul has a lot to share in her new sitdown with Dr. Judy.

Abdul recently linked up with Dr. Judy for “Supercharged”. The Grammy and Emmy-winner dished on her experiences working with music icons Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson. She also touched on her experiences with Simon Cowell as an “American Idol” judge.

The “Straight Up” singer, 57, also shared important advice for making steps in the music industry: “No is just the beginning of a negotiation.” She also expands on meeting her idol Gene Kelly and talking her way into choreographing “Coming to America”.

Abdul’s one-on-one with Dr. Judy airs Tuesday, March 31 on “Supercharged”