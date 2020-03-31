‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Is Raising Money For Canadians Affected By The Coronavirus Pandemic

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” is giving back to Canadians in need.

On Tuesday, star Dan Levy announced the launch of a GoFundMe to raise money for Food Banks Canada, as well as Feeding America, to help vulnerable people receive food support through the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Inspires Hilarious New ‘A Little Bit Alexis’ TikTok Dancing Meme

Hi friends! The cast of @SchittsCreek is raising money for some very good causes: @foodbankscanada @FeedingAmerica! Help spread the word! Donate here 👉🏼 https://t.co/4M3tQ3VIEg pic.twitter.com/kEvDRfMQ3L — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 31, 2020

Each day at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, a different member of the “Schitt’s Creek” cast will be going live on Instagram to provide fans with some entertainment.

In return, the cast is asking for donations to the GoFundMe page, with the money raised being split evenly between the Canadian and American organizations.

RELATED: Hour-Long Farewell Special To Follow ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Finale

Levy will be the first cast member to do an Instagram Live show on Tuesday evening, with more coming each night throughout the week.

The fundraiser has already brought in over $4,000 out of a goal of $100,000.