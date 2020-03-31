Fran Drescher Announces Virtual ‘The Nanny’ Reunion

Fran Drescher is bringing back “The Nanny”, quarantine style.

The actress took to social media to reveal the original cast of the beloved sitcom is coming together for an online special read-through of the pilot episode. The cast opted for a virtual reunion as the coronavirus continues to spread.

“‘NANNY’ FANS ALERT!” Drescher shared on Instagram captioning a Zoom screenshot of their run-through. “It’s happening! MONDAY! The original cast of ‘The Nanny’ together AGAIN in a virtual read of the pilot episode!”

Madeline Zima, Charles Shaugnessy, Peter Marc Jacobson and more have been confirmed to join in on the fun.

The special comes just days after Drescher teased a “surprise” was coming for “The Nanny” fans.

Awe hang in! We got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned! Weeeee!!!👏🏼 https://t.co/DTe4rE6IRc — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) March 24, 2020

“The Nanny” ran for eight seasons between 1993 and 1999.

According to Drescher, a time for the online reunion will be announced in the coming days.