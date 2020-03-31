Christopher Meloni To Reprise ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Character For New Drama From Dick Wolf

Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his iconic role as Elliot Stabler.

According to Deadline, the actor, who first brought Stabler to life on “Law & Order: SVU” for 12 seasons, has signed on for the new Dick Wolf produced drama for Universal Television.

The “SVU” spin-off will follow Stabler as he the head of the NYPD’s organized crime unit. Since the drama will take place in New York City, it leaves the potential for a crossover with his former team.

When Meloni left “SVU” after 12 seasons, Stabler was written off as retiring from the police force.

Since exiting the series, Meloni starred in “Happy!”, “Surviving Jack”, “Underground”, “True Blood” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

“Law & Order: SVU” is still airing and is currently in its 21st season.

No word on a potential premiere date.