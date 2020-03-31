Ian Anthony Dale Reflects On The End Of ‘Hawaii Five-0’ After 10 Seasons

A bold new reboot of the classic TV cop show, Global‘s “Hawaii Five-0” debuted in 2010, delivering a tropical dose of action-adventure crime drama each week.

On Friday, April 3, “Five-0” completes its 10-season run with the final half of the two-part series finale.

ET Canada spoke with star Ian Anthony Dale, who shared his thoughts on the show coming to an end. Dale, 41, had planned to return to his home in Los Angeles after filming completed; however, with travel advisories due to the coronavirus pandemic, he and his wife decided to err on the side of safety and remain in Hawaii given that they’re parents to a toddler and a newborn who’s just 8-weeks-old.

Saying goodbye to the show, Dale admitted, has been tough for everyone.

“The last three days of filming were very heavy, for both the cast and the crew,” said Dale. “Obviously, we had all become so close to each other… it was all very surreal. We would enjoy each other’s company as much as possible, try to stay in the moment and not become overwhelmed.”

Did Dale keep anything from the set as a memento? “I did,” he said. “I got to keep my Five-0 task force badge. And I also got to keep the chair-back from the episode I directed earlier this season.”

Dale, in fact, made his directorial debut this season, in an episode that was co-written by co-star Chi McBride. For the actor — whose other screen credits include “The Hangover” and “Salvation” — getting into the director’s chair was “one of the most challenging and gratifying experiences of my career.”

When he first started in show business, Dale explained, he worked as a set dresser and prop maker before segueing into acting, so being back behind the camera was something of a full-circle experience.

“What I loved about getting to direct was getting hands-on and working closely with all the different departments,” he said.

“I told [the cast and crew] on day one of filming that even though this is my first time as a director, there are a few things you can always count on with me in this new role,” he continued. “I said I will always come with ideas and ready to work as hard as I possibly can. And I will always rely on the talent and experience of everyone around me.”

In the meantime, like millions of people throughout the world, Dale is self-isolating at home with his wife and their children, and he opened up about how he’s been coping.

“You know, these are very strange and uncertain times we’re living in right now,” he said.

“I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old son and an 8-week old daughter, and most of our time is spent parenting. What little time we have outside of the minute-to-minute responsibility of safeguarding our children is spent reading too much of the news, I will admit,” he added. “But we also want to stay up to date on what’s going on and how we can continue to keep ourselves safe and healthy.”

The series finale of “Hawaii Five-0” airs Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.