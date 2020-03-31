Justin Long Thinks He Has Coronavirus But Reveals He Can’t Get Tested

Justin Long is opening up about his recent illness, which he says he believes is the coronavirus.

The actor, 41, invited his brother, Christian Long, on his podcast “Life Is Short” on Tuesday and both revealed they have symptoms similar to COVID-19. Justin noted that they cannot get tested, as they are not in a high-risk group.

“We should tell everyone that you actually might have corona. You think you do. I might have it as well,” Justin said, explaining that Christian’s girlfriend had just returned home from a work trip and came down with all of the COVID-19 symptoms, passing it along to them.

“I do have it,” Christian added. “We’re not just being paranoid.”

“Sadly, Christian‘s girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and a couple days later, she was very ill. She had classic corona symptoms. She had a fever, dry cough, all the things that they’re saying people have with COVID,” Justin said while Christian added, “She’s on day 12 of it now and thankfully, the last 24 hours or so, she’s had no fever and seems to be doing a lot better. The weird thing is, the day after she came down with symptoms, a couple weeks ago, Justin and I came down with very mild versions of the exact same symptoms.”

Justin later explained their own symptoms.

“It was the achiness, some nausea, headaches, and then the tightness in the chests, we started noticing,” he said. “But then the strangest thing that happened, which we then read was typical of this disease, is that, it hasn’t happened to me, but Maggie and Christian lost their sense of taste and smell.”

Justin’s revelation comes after 18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg revealed she thought she had caught the virus, but also could not get tested.