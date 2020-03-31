H.E.R. On Prince Comparisons: ‘Those Are Some Big Shoes To Fill’

H.E.R. has a lot of admiration for her peers in the music industry, from late icon Prince to future legend Frank Ocean.

The “Slide” singer recently caught up with Apple Music where she was asked about the comparisons made between her and the eight-time Grammy-winner Prince.

“People say that a lot, sometimes it’s like, oh, those are some big shoes to fill, you know? But I’m honestly honoured,” she said. “I can’t believe that when people say that because I love Prince so much, you know?”

“I’ve found inspiration in what he does as a performer and in his production and tried to slip it in my own way and do my own thing,” H.E.R. continued. “So it’s nice that people compare me in the way that it’s like as a performer and as an artist and not necessarily music or style.”

H.E.R. also shared her appreciation for the works of new generational talent like Ocean.

“I love Frank because he knows what he’s doing,” she explained. “You know what I mean? Like, okay, people can attempt to do what they think is weird or different, but they’re busy trying to be different as opposed to just being, you know what I mean?”

“He’s tapped into something within himself that is not trying to be anything but Frank. And that’s what I love about Frank so much,” H.E.R. added. “Even his melody choice. It’s just so him, you can try to make a song, you think Frank Ocean would write, but only Frank can write it.”

H.E.R. released her sophomore album I Used to Know Her in August.