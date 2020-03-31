Rita Ora On The COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Stop The Spread, Play Your Part’

Despite having a brand new music video, “How To Be Lonely”, Rita Ora wants to talk about stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
The British singer, 29, sat down with The Face magazine and discussed everything from being covered in eggs, to the panic behind COVID-19. But according to Ora, the pandemic is her main focus right now, “My music is my music, but with everything going on, I don’t really care about my song.”
“I’ve lost endless amounts of sleep trying to figure out why humanity is so panicked when it comes to trying to do something together,” she admitted. “It’s usually difficult to mobilize society in one direction.”
“It’s hard for youth to listen when it’s coming directly from the government,” she continued. “I wanted to do something that felt like there was unity outside of parliament and the government, which people usually have opinions about.”
Ora teamed up with the UN Foundation and the Global Health Foundation to help design an emblem, hoping to encourage staying home, reading, “STOP THE SPREAD. PLAY YOUR PART.”
Covid-19 is impacting the world in a way none of us could have imagined. Over the last few months we have watched this virus spread throughout the world not quite understanding its impact. I think by now we all understand that this is something that is having and will continue to have devastating effects on everyone. We all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread. Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference. Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilising young people all his life. The first idea was to design a symbol to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together. After working on this symbol, I sent it to the @UNFoundation, who helped set up the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation @WHO. I started discussing with them how we could work together, to encourage people to unite to combat as much as we can the spread of this virus. There are simple things we can all do to make a difference. To create as much awareness as we can, we are launching this symbol and an instruction page to offer some guidance from, and with support of the WHO. We have made available some simple merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. We would love you to buy whatever you can afford or make a small donation, but I wanted you to know that if that is not possible for you even sharing or posting the symbol will help. Please – Stop the Spread. Play Your Part! I love you, Rita x
Back to the music, Ora revealed some sticky details from behind-the-scenes: “I had egg yolk in places I can’t say out loud. But you know me, I’ll do anything for the art!”
“How To Be Lonely” is available to stream on all major platforms.