Rita Ora On The COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Stop The Spread, Play Your Part’

Despite having a brand new music video, “How To Be Lonely”, Rita Ora wants to talk about stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The British singer, 29, sat down with The Face magazine and discussed everything from being covered in eggs, to the panic behind COVID-19. But according to Ora, the pandemic is her main focus right now, “My music is my music, but with everything going on, I don’t really care about my song.”

“I’ve lost endless amounts of sleep trying to figure out why humanity is so panicked when it comes to trying to do something together,” she admitted. “It’s usually difficult to mobilize​ society in one direction.”

“It’s hard for youth to listen when it’s coming directly from the government,” she continued. ​“I wanted to do something that felt like there was unity outside of parliament and the government, which people usually have opinions about.”

RELATED: How Miley Cyrus And Rita Ora Are Using Fashion To Help Fight Hunger And Further Spread Of Coronavirus

Ora teamed up with the UN Foundation and the Global Health Foundation to help design an emblem, hoping to encourage staying home, reading, “STOP THE SPREAD. PLAY YOUR PART.”

Back to the music, Ora revealed some sticky details from behind-the-scenes: “I had egg yolk in places I can’t say out loud. But you know me, I’ll do anything for the art!”

“How To Be Lonely” is available to stream on all major platforms.