Amy Schumer Makes Special Visit To Her Dad Stuck In Quarantine

It looks like Amy Schumer just made her dad’s day.

The comedian shared an adorable video of herself and son Gene to Instagram, filmed by husband Chris Fischer, waving her to father, Gordon, who is quarantined in a long-term care home.

The sweet video shows Schumer holding baby Gene and a sign that reads, “Hi Grandpa, we love you!”

Both Schumer and her little one are also seen dancing around and waving, hoping to get her father’s attention.

“Visiting dad,” she captioned the clip.

Schumer and Fischer welcomed baby Gene last year. He will celebrate his first birthday this May.