Amy Schumer Makes Special Visit To Her Dad Stuck In Quarantine

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

It looks like Amy Schumer just made her dad’s day.

The comedian shared an adorable video of herself and son Gene to Instagram, filmed by husband Chris Fischer, waving her to father, Gordon, who is quarantined in a long-term care home.

The sweet video shows Schumer holding baby Gene and a sign that reads, “Hi Grandpa, we love you!”

Both Schumer and her little one are also seen dancing around and waving, hoping to get her father’s attention.

RELATED: Venus Williams Joined By Sister Serena, Amy Schumer During Daily #CoachVenus Workout Demo On Instagram

“Visiting dad,” she captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram

Visiting dad

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Schumer and Fischer welcomed baby Gene last year. He will celebrate his first birthday this May.

Click to View Gallery

Style Evolution: Amy Schumer
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP