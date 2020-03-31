Pink Sings Gospel To 3-Year-Old Son While Giving Him A Bath

Lucky Jameson Hart got an intimate Pink concert in the bathtub.

The singer shared a sweet video of herself and her 3-year-old son, giving him, and fans, a mini quarantine show.

“Bath time at the Hart house. Ready for gospel Sunday?” she said in a clip on Instagram, before launching into a rendition of the classic gospel song “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee.”

“I used to sing gospel in Philly and it always put my heart at ease,” Pink captioned the post. “Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s.”

Pink has regularly shared a peek into her self-isolation life with Jameson, daughter Willow and husband Carey Hart, on Instagram.

Earlier this month, she shared a video of herself playing the piano and singing Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love”.