Sharp-Eyed Viewer Spots Water Bottle Accidentally Left On Set Of ‘Little Women’

In theatres: Dec. 25 Louisa M. Alcott’s classic tale about sisters is headed to the big screen courtesy of director Greta Gerwig and an ensemble cast that includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.

Last year, “Game of Thrones” made headlines when viewers noticed a takeaway coffee cup sitting on a table during a scene, while another episode featured a plastic water bottle discreetly tucked beneath a chair. Given that there were neither coffee shops nor plastic in Westeros, the goofs were shared and reshared endlessly on social media.

Now, “Little Women” has been caught with a similar screw-up.

A sharp-eyed viewer shared a screenshot on Twitter, along with some close-ups, in which a plastic water bottle and a reusable water bottle can both be seen in the background behind Timothee Chalamet’s character.

PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/KxwFOSAfOL — mya (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

Another Twitter user did some due diligence to prove that the previously tweeted image had not been Photoshopped, and determined the bottles were indeed accidentally left in the scene.

I THOUGHT THIS WAS PHOTOSHOPPED SO I CHECKED AND ITS TRUE pic.twitter.com/AyybjUW7bw — nora (@dynvmos) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, another Twitter user made the inevitable “Game of Thrones” comparison.