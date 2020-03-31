John Mayer Mocks David Geffen’s Instagram Yacht Pic With Parody Song ‘Drone Shot Of My Yacht’

Billionaire music mogul David Geffen set his Instagram to private after he shared a tone-deaf post from his luxury yacht that unleashed backlash from the 99 percent.

Even Meghan McCain of “The View” blasted Geffen when he shared a photo of his $590-million mega-yacht off the coast of the Grenadines in the Caribbean, revealing that’s where he’s self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God's sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2020

Musician John Mayer is chiming in, with a more lighthearted take.

In an Instagram post he delivered on Monday, the Dead & Co. guitarist shared a new parody song poking fun at Geffen.

“If it’s stuck in my head, it might as well be stuck in yours,” he wrote in the caption to a video featuring a montage of yacht photos.

The video also debuted a brand new Mayer original, “Drone Shot of My Yacht”.

“Drone shot of my yacht, it’s all I got, I’m all alone on the water,” he sings in the parody.

“Let me flex these specs,” he continues, “450 feet and six or seven decks. You can stretch your neck, to see all the stuff around me, I don’t give a heck.”