Drake, J. Cole & The Weeknd FaceTime Terminally Ill 11-Year-Old Just Before He Passed Away

Drake, The Weekend and J. Cole all made a gesture of kindness that put a smile on a young boy’s face and brightened his final moments on earth.

As People reports, the rappers each called in to offer greetings to the terminally ill youngster.

On Sunday, Michael Watson II shared a video on Instagram to reveal that his 11-year-old cousin Elijah passed away after a battle with cancer.

RELATED: The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Has Biggest Week Of 2020 On Billboard Charts

“Over the past 3 years, my 11 y.o. cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience,” wrote Watson in the caption.

“Elijah’s physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday. He didn’t leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though,” he added. “Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favourite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole & Drake. Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time.”

Alongside the message, Watson included a video compilation of the calls with J. Cole and The Weeknd; Drake’s call wasn’t included in the video.

RELATED: The Weeknd Drops New Album ‘After Hours’ And Everyone Is Loving It

“It’s The Weeknd,” someone tells Elijah while displaying the phone so he can see the Toronto rapper via FaceTime.

“Whoa!” says the boy, with The Weeknd responding, “Whoa!”

“I’m so honoured to be on of your favourite artists,” The Weeknd says, telling him, “I love you, buddy.”