Ryan Reynolds Reveals Whether He’s Ever Seen Blake Lively On ‘Gossip Girl’

There’s a burning question on the Twitterverse, and Ryan Reynolds provided an answer.
On Tuesday, the “Deadpool” star was posed a query on Twitter.
“I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched ‘Gossip Girl’. i NEED to know,” a fan tweeted to the Vancouver-born actor.
Reynolds offered one of his trademark responses.
“I didn’t watch,” he wrote. “I drank it through my eyes.”
Does that mean that Reynolds actually watched his future wife when she portrayed Serena van der Woodsen on the hit CW drama?
Only Reynolds can answer that, but let’s assume that he did, and he was a fan.