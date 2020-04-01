Jimmy Fallon And Demi Lovato Paint One Another, Talk Taking Care Of Yourself Mentally While In Quarantine

Jimmy Fallon mixed his interview technique up a little for his chat with Demi Lovato Monday.

Lovato revealed how she’d been painting a bit while in quarantine at her family’s house, with Fallon suggesting the pair drew one another while he asked her some questions.

As the duo got going, Lovato admitted: “You’ve got a vagina for a nose. I’m so sorry!”

She later added, “You’ve got a hairy a** forehead!”

See the grand unveiling, and it’s actually pretty impressive, in the clip above. Lovato and Fallon also agreed to auction the paintings off for charity.

Fallon then asked Lovato about taking care of yourself mentally during this tough time.

The musician said of anyone who might be struggling alone right now, “Those voices in your head can get really loud — I call them roommates, the roommates in your head. They can be just as annoying as a real roommate. So you have to learn how to quiet those voices.”

“I think now is going to be a critical point for humanity, actually,” Lovato continued. “If we don’t change from this, it would be so sad. We all have to use this as an experience and a chance to grow. And it doesn’t mean we have to write a New York Times bestseller during this quarantine. Just do little things every day.”