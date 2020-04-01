Samuel L. Jackson Urges People To ‘Stay The F**k At Home’

Samuel L. Jackson has a message for anyone thinking about going outside right now.

The actor appeared on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” via video chat, where he read a spinoff of the NSFW book Go The F**k To Sleep.

The latest poem included, “The ‘rona is spreading, this s**t is no joke — it’s no time to work or roam.

“The way you can fight it is simple, my friends: Stay the f**k at home.”

Jackson went on, “Wash your hands, stop touching your face, and stay the f**k at home.”

See the full thing in the clip above.

Kimmel also spoke to Jackson about his annual trip to Italy with Magic Johnson, insisting this was finally going to be the year the pair were going to let the host crash their vacation.

However, with Italy being one of the hardest-hit countries amid the ongoing crisis, it looks like the group will definitely have to postpone their trip.