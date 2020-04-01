Justin Bieber And Tom Holland Go Live On Instagram And Share TV Recommendations

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland just became fast friends in self-isolation.

On Tuesday night, Holland joined the singer for a video chat on Instagram Live, and both expressed their fandom for the other.

tom holland and justin bieber. that's it. that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/o9kKSY8Ici — tara (@StayBiebsTweet) March 31, 2020

Holland also gave Bieber a TV recommendation, the reality show “Alone”, to get him through the boredom of self-isolation.

Bieber asked the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star whether he was working on any projects that got shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak; Holland revealed that he had done one day on the upcoming video game adaptation “Uncharted”.

Asked how much effort he’d done to prepare for the role, Holland admitted, “I mean, I did a bit. I played the video games, and I got into shape, but I wasn’t putting my heart and my soul on the line for it.”

On Twitter, fans freaked out at the virtual meeting between the two stars of film and music.

Tom Holland and Justin Bieber are on insta live together??? Simulation is buggin pic.twitter.com/fuoRt8RS7G — jel ✪ (@spiderboy_peter) March 31, 2020

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland interacting is one of the good things this quarantine brought pic.twitter.com/MsGQv1kHgX — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) March 31, 2020