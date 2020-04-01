Justin Bieber And Tom Holland Go Live On Instagram And Share TV Recommendations

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland just became fast friends in self-isolation.
On Tuesday night, Holland joined the singer for a video chat on Instagram Live, and both expressed their fandom for the other.
Holland also gave Bieber a TV recommendation, the reality show “Alone”, to get him through the boredom of self-isolation.
Bieber asked the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star whether he was working on any projects that got shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak; Holland revealed that he had done one day on the upcoming video game adaptation “Uncharted”.
Asked how much effort he’d done to prepare for the role, Holland admitted, “I mean, I did a bit. I played the video games, and I got into shape, but I wasn’t putting my heart and my soul on the line for it.”
On Twitter, fans freaked out at the virtual meeting between the two stars of film and music.