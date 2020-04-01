Stephen Colbert Suffers Major Technical Difficulties During Hilarious Daniel Radcliffe Interview

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” interview with Daniel Radcliffe didn’t go as planned Monday.

The clip may have been 13 minutes long but the first four minutes consisted of Colbert trying to hear the “Harry Potter” star amid technical difficulties.

Colbert said, “Can’t hear a word but you look very nice!… Let’s see what kind of mime you’ve got there, Radcliffe! Come on, you trained actor.”

The miming and awkward hand gestures went on for several minutes, with a team member asking if Colbert could now hear the actor in his earpiece.

He replied, “Nope!”

The host shared, “It’s good that it’s not easy,” before poking fun at Radcliffe, asking: “Where’s your suit, Daniel? We have standards. When was the last time you bathed?” knowing full well he couldn’t respond.

Radcliffe gave Colbert his cell number and the pair had a conversation over the phone.

Watch the clip above to see the awkwardness unfold and to see Radcliffe’s huge “Jurassic Park” lego creation.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.