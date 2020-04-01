‘Rick And Morty’ Returns To Finish Off Season 4 With Five More Episodes And New Trailer

By Corey Atad.

“Rick and Morty” fans just got a wonderful April Fool’s Day surprise.

On Tuesday, Adult Swim revealed the “the other five” episodes of season 4 will premiere May 3. The initial five episodes ran back in December.

The trailer for the new episodes promises all the absurd sci-fi adventure and comedy fans know and love from the animated hit.

During the break, fans have been sated by mini-episodes — short clips in unique animation styles — and even a Super Bowl appearance.

The new episodes are also just the beginning. Following the show’s third season, “Rick and Morty” was picked up for 70 new episodes, beginning with season 4.

