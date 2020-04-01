Adam Sandler Jokes Quarantine Has Been Great For His And His Wife’s Sex Life: ‘We’ve Been Fooling Around A Lot More’

Adam Sandler joked quarantine has been doing wonders for his and his wife Jackie’s sex life during a video interview with Conan O’Brien.

Sandler told the host the pair had been “fooling around a lot more,” adding they’d been “very experimental” lately.

The comedian joked, “She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas. You hold yourself up, your wife is laying beneath you, and you do the moves!

“I was like, ‘What is happening?!’”

Sandler went on: “Basically, a pushup position, or a plank, as you like to do, and then it’s a lot of hipping and gipping.

“If you can do a 20-second plank, you can do this!”

Sandler also treated O’Brien to an opera performance, when talking about how Italians had been singing from their balconies during lockdown.