James Corden Uses BTS To Visualize COVID-19 Spread

COVID-19 is spreading fast and James Corden is using one of the world’s most popular musical acts to get the message across.

Corden hosted the “Homefest” edition of “The Late Late Show” on Monday. The entertainer invited BTS over video chat to perform their hit Halsey collaboration “Boy with Luv”. He also used the K-pop group to get across just how infectious the novel coronavirus is.

“The seasonal flu is serious for lots and lots of people; COVID-19 is roughly 10 times more lethal,” Corden explained. “When you get the flu, two things happen: One, you get overly invested in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’, even though you’ve never seen it before…

“If you go out with the flu, you’re going to infect, on average, 1.3 people,” he added. “Those 1.3 people will infect 1.3 people. If that happens 10 times, you will have been responsible for giving the flu to 14 people — that’s two BTSes on a couch, getting invested in ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’.”

Corden explained how much more contagious the novel coronavirus is.

“If you are carrying COVID-19… it’s thought that on average, you are likely to infect three people,” he said. “Now that might not sound like much of a jump.”

“But if those three people pass it on to three more people, and those three people pass it on to three more people, and so on and so forth, that only has to happen 10 times, and you have been responsible for infecting 59,000 people,” he concluded.

Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show” also featured call-ins from Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa and the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen”.

