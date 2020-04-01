Larry David Has A Message For All The ‘Idiots’ Who Aren’t Social Distancing

Larry David is calling on everyone to protect “old people like me.”

In a new video on behalf of the Governor of California’s office, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star shared a message for everyone not practising proper social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are,” he said.

“You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close, it’s not good,” David continued. “You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows.”

David also had some suggestions for what people can do with their time while not around other people.

“Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you. You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. It’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be,” he said.

Finally, he added, “So stay home and, you know, don’t see anyone except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves… but that’s it.”