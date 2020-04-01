Janet Jackson Reveals She Almost Shaved Her Head In Reaction To Heartbreaking Viral Video

Janet Jackson reacted to an emotional viral video in which a young girl shaves her head in solidarity with her sister Monday.

Jackson revealed she was going to shave her head for the “Janet” world tour, insisting she thinks a bald head on a woman is beautiful.

The musician urged Instagram user @trillcami and her sister Gaby, to “stay positive and stay strong.”

She posted, alongside the video:

This made me cry. I was actually going to shave my head for the janet. Tour. I love a bald head on a woman. I think it’s beautiful! You & your family are in my prayers. Stay positive & strong. You’re so beautiful 🤗 🙏🏽 RT with a 💜 to send love and support. pic.twitter.com/79wditOSyU — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) March 31, 2020

As well as share the message on Twitter, Jackson replied to the pair’s Instagram post.

@trillcami said in the original post: “Can’t say everything that’s been going on has been easy, it’s been hard, it hurts. But this isn’t for any of you or for me, this is for you Gaby.”