Janet Jackson Reveals She Almost Shaved Her Head In Reaction To Heartbreaking Viral Video

Janet Jackson reacted to an emotional viral video in which a young girl shaves her head in solidarity with her sister Monday.
Jackson revealed she was going to shave her head for the “Janet” world tour, insisting she thinks a bald head on a woman is beautiful.
RELATED: Janet Jackson Supports Workers Who Can’t Self-Isolate Amid COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘Thank You’
The musician urged Instagram user @trillcami and her sister Gaby, to “stay positive and stay strong.”
She posted, alongside the video:
RELATED: Paula Abdul Dishes On Working With Michael Jackson And Janet Jackson
As well as share the message on Twitter, Jackson replied to the pair’s Instagram post.
@trillcami said in the original post: “Can’t say everything that’s been going on has been easy, it’s been hard, it hurts. But this isn’t for any of you or for me, this is for you Gaby.”
View this post on Instagram
cant say everything thats been going on has been easy, its been hard, it hurts. but this isnt for any of you or for me, this is for you gaby. I LOVE YOU w every bone in my body. u fight bitch & u do it damn well. hair does not make you. and even bald u still manage to b the prettiest sister, u whore. i love you so so so so much boot boot & every battle u go thru, i promise to go thru it w u cus thats what mf sisters do ❤️