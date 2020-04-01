‘Derry Girls’ Send A Special Time-Capsule Video Message From Their Isolated Bunker

Leave it to “Derry Girls”‘ Erin and Orla to record a special message from isolation in 1996.

Recorded from their “bunker” — a.k.a. an airing cupboard in the house — during the 1996 riots in Derry, Northern Ireland, the girls have an uplifting message for viewers. And in true “Derry Girls” fashion, it also delivers a laugh.

“The year is 1996 and we’re speaking from Derry, Northern Ireland. These are uncertain times. Peace negotiations have broken down and mass rioting engulfs our streets. The city is literally on fire. We’ve been ordered to remain inside our homes by the authorities,” Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) says. The authorities, of course, being their “mammies”.

She continues with some words we can all identify with right now: “At this stage, I’ve already lost all sense of time. I mean, I’ve no idea how long I’ve been here.”

“I would say 20 minutes or so,” Orla (Louisa Harland) adds.

“God knows when this’ll be over, but when we eventually walk back out into the world I will look at everything with new eyes,” Erin continues. “A situation like this makes you appreciate all the things that you took for granted.”

The actresses of the beloved comedy also want fans to know they didn’t break social distancing rules to film the video: they are roommates.

As me and S live together, we were able to do a bit for you. Stay home #derrygirls https://t.co/68zfkvhGd0 — Louisa Harland (@louisa_harland) March 31, 2020

Seasons 1 and 2 of the series are currently streaming on Netflix, with season 3 expected later this year.