Val Kilmer Shares Unsuspecting Throat Cancer Story: ‘[I] Bounced My Brows Like Groucho Marx’

You did not read that headline wrong, Val Kilmer’s battle with throat cancer would have been far grimmer had it not been for Cher’s graciousness and eccentric behaviour.

Kilmer, 73, gets candid about his successful battle with throat cancer in his new memoir I’m Your Huckleberry. The “Top Gun” actor shares how Cher — whom he was dating — cared for him while his health was declining. Cher invited Kilmer to stay in her guest house for a time.

RELATED: Val Kilmer Speaks At United Nations

“One night I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of ‘The Godfather’. I prayed immediately, then called 911,” Kilmer shares, per People. “Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up.

“Yet even in my grave condition, I saw her scanning the paramedic, who was Gregory Peck drop-dead handsome,” he adds. “Only in Hollywood, right? Despite the fact that I was covered in blood, I caught her eye and bounced my brows like Groucho Marx. Hubba hubba.”

Kilmer caught Cher in the act and the legendary songstress could not help but find humour in the situation.

“Cher was bashful to be busted but then couldn’t help laughing out loud at the audacity,” Kilmer continues. “Here we were, joking about beauty and desire, while I looked like a stunt man from Tarantino’s ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and, yes, while my life seemed to be in mortal danger.”

RELATED: Val Kilmer To Return As Iceman In ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

“We laughed out loud before they finished with my vitals and shut me up with an oxygen mask,” he reflects.

Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy, chemotherapy, and radiation and came out the other side: “I have been healed of cancer for over four years now.”