Bindi Irwin’s Wedding Got A Lot More Intimate Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Not even a pandemic was going to stop Bindi Irwin from saying “I do.”

In the new People cover story, the animal activist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin opens up about her wedding to Chandler Powell on March 25.

The couple were originally set to walk down the aisle on April 4, but the spread of COVID-19 forced a change of plans.

“We had been planning for almost a year,” Irwin says, “but as soon as it all started happening, we had to look at different options to make sure everyone was safe.”

At first, Irwin and Powell considered simply postponing the wedding, which was to have 200 guests.

“But when it boiled down to it, we both just said, ‘Look we desperately want to get married and no matter what the future holds, at least we’ll be husband and wife. We can take on the world together,'” she explains.

In the end, the wedding was a rather more intimate affair, attended by “lots of animals” and only three human guests: her mom Terri, her younger brother Robert and her father’s best friend Wes Mannion.

“We had Dad’s picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel,” Irwin says. “So Mom and Robert were standing right next to Dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us.”

As for future plans, like kids and more, Irwin says, “One day in the future it would be wonderful to have a family of our own. We’ve already started our family by getting married, but maybe one day we’ll have our own little wildlife warriors. For now I just feel lucky I get to call this guy my husband.”