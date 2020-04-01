Prince Charles Delivers Powerful Speech After Recovering From Coronavirus: ‘This Is A Distressing Experience’

Prince Charles is addressing the United Kingdom, and the rest of the world, after coming out of self-isolation following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Isolation lasted seven days after testing positive for the virus. Charles shared a video message from Birkhall, his home on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland, Tuesday.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.”

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

Charles continues, “At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

The royal thanks medical workers, supermarket staff, and anyone helping to tackle this horrific virus.

He concludes, “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves and each other. Look forward to better times to come.”