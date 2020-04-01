J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Online Hub To Help Kids During Pandemic

J.K. Rowling has worked her magic to help kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Harry Potter author announced the launch of the online “Harry Potter At Home” hub that will entertain first-time readers and those well versed in the wizarding world.

Featuring magical craft ideas, articles, quizzes, puzzles, and more, the site is offered free of charge. In addition to the new site, the audiobook of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone will also be made free for download on Audible and as an ebook for the month of April.

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

“The ‘Harry Potter At Home’ hub aims to inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family,” a statement announcing the launch reads.

Rowling previously announced a special, open license for teachers to read all seven Harry Potter books aloud to their pupils in virtual read-along sessions available on video while schools practise remote learning.