The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast Are Hopeful They Stuck The Landing: ‘I Think We Did It’

The end of “Schitt’s Creek” is almost here, and the cast and creators couldn’t be more excited to share it.

Father-and-son co-creators Eugene and Daniel Levy are on the cover of the new Variety, along with castmates Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, to talk about bringing the hit Canadian comedy to a close at the height of its popularity.

“The goal was at the end of this show, this family will realize the value of love,” Daniel says. “Money can temporarily bandage a lot of things. But they would never be able to buy the kind of closeness that they have by the end of the series.”

Asked about the series finale, Dan jokes, “Hope you stick the landing!” adding, “I think we did. I feel very good about it.”

Despite ending the series after six seasons, Daniel isn’t necessarily opposed to bringing the show back at some point down the road.

“I wish that this show could have gone on 100 seasons. But it’s quality over quantity. If an idea crosses my path that I feel is deserving of our cast’s time, then let’s do it,” he says. “I don’t know what it could possibly be at this point. But I would love to revisit these characters, and I would love to get to play with this cast again. I feel very proud of the work that we’ve done, and I wouldn’t want to do anything that compromises that.”

O’Hara, meanwhile, describes the process of coming up with the character Moira Rose’s outrageous accent.

“I was saying, ‘Eugene, I don’t want to sound like a human,’ basically.” She recalls: “What you’re getting when you hear her speak are oral mementos of her world travels!”

With the show still growing in popularity, Eugene reflects on the impact of “Schitt’s Creek” around the world.

“It’s had an amazing, amazing impact on people’s lives,” he says. “The letters, the emails that we get from kids — I think the ‘Wine, Not the Label’ episode was a big thing in helping kids coming out to their parents.”