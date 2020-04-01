Angelina Jolie Helps Kids Learn About Coronavirus: ‘Children Have Not Been Out Of School On This Scale Since The Second World War’

Angelina Jolie is set to help kids learn more about the coronavirus pandemic.

Jolie is acting as executive producer on the upcoming “BBC My World: Coronavirus” special, which will be released on the BBC World YouTube channel soon.

The educational content will allow young people to understand more about the virus and hear others in lockdown around the world.

Jolie says in a statement, “Children have not been out of school on this scale since the Second World War. This is something that, throughout their lifetimes, they will remember.

“It is something that older generations, for all their other reference points, have not experienced,” she adds, according to the Daily Mail.

Mother-of-six Jolie continues, “The way children go through this time – from the tools and information they can access to the ways they can communicate to and help each other – will be unique to their generation.”

“We want to help kids to have access to trusted content and tools that will be useful to them during the pandemic – including helping them to seek out fact-based and reliable news, question the information they receive, and learn from each other’s experiences.”

