Stephen Colbert Ditches The Suit ‘From The Waist Down’ In New Monologue From Home

The results are in for “#SuitOrNoSuit”!

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Monday, Stephen Colbert put the question to his audience: Should he continue wearing a suit for his at-home monologues, or ditch the formal wear for something more casual?

Fans resoundingly voted for “No Suit” in his online polls, so on Tuesday’s show, Colbert honoured the results… at least halfway.

‘Tonight I have decided not to wear a suit,” he said, taking a pause, “from the waist down.”

He then got up, cutting to another camera angle revealing his dress shirt tucked into his underwear.

“I’ll give you a second to fan yourself,” Colbert joked. “Calm down.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.