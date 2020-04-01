Orchestra Join Andrew Lloyd Webber For Virtual ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Performance

The show must go on, even during self-isolation.

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was joined by the orchestra of London’s West End production of The Phantom Of The Opera for a virtual performance of the musical’s “All I Ask Of You”.

“I’m incredibly touched by the entire orchestra,” he tweeted after the musicians each recorded and submitted their solo parts for the performance.

I'm incredibly touched by the entire orchestra of @PhantomOpera’s creation. It's absolutely brilliant, thank you very much – ALW https://t.co/W47eJhkvJz — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 31, 2020

The Cats composer has been entertaining fans while in self-imposed isolation, taking requests for singalongs and performances on Facebook. Users submit their vocal or musical part and it is edited together in a performance with Webber playing piano.

He recently posted a “Sunday Singalong” of talented vocalists performing parts from his Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.