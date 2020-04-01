T.I.’s Daughter Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Couldn’t Really Envision The Evolution Of Myself’

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris is delivering an important monologue on mental health.

Harris, 18, returned to YouTube Thursday. She spoke candidly about her sabbatical from the video platform and her work on mental health.

“Transparently speaking, depression and anxiety is something that I’ve been dealing with since about the age of 11,” Harris said. “My self-esteem started to become an issue for me in the sixth grade due to bullying.”

“I started to struggle with understanding what it was that I was feeling and I definitely knew that I wasn’t able to express what it was that I was going through,” she continued.

Harris turned to “self-inflicted coping mechanisms that weren’t too healthy or beneficial to me or my growth” and said she had contemplated suicide.

“There have been multiple times where I couldn’t really envision the evolution of myself due to the fact that I just felt really unmotivated and I also repeatedly had thoughts of me not being here anymore.”

“The way that I viewed depression and anxiety at 11 is way more different than I experience it now at 18,” she explained, “In other words, it hasn’t gotten easier for me.”

Harris asserted her story should not deter others on their own mental health journey.

“However, please don’t let this give you the idea that you won’t get better. It’s really just about healing you and your inner child to prevent any open wounds from carrying into adulthood.”