Kings Of Leon Drop New Single ‘Going Nowhere’, Promote Social Distancing With Fitting Track

By Julia Lennox.

Talk about a track for the times.

Grammy Award-winning rock outfit Kings Of Leon just released a brand new single, aptly titled “Going Nowhere”.

RELATED: Larry David Has A Message For All The ‘Idiots’ Who Aren’t Social Distancing

They also dropped a complementary black and white music video, which features frontman Caleb Followill serenading an empty room somewhere in Nashville.

The band also shared a short message alongside the visuals, which reads: “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as can.”

In addition, the group included a link leading fans to Live Nation’s Global Relief Fund, an initiative aimed at supporting “touring and venue crews impacted by COVID-19.”

Kings Of Leon were slated to play various shows and music festivals this upcoming summer, but they could be postponed due to the outbreak.

RELATED: Kehlani Drops A ‘Quarantine-Style’ Video For Her Sexy New Single ‘TOXIC’

The lyrics couldn’t be more fitting for the era of social distancing, with the lines:

“I’m going nowhere, if you get the time /
And it’s a long hard road / ’til I can get to you /
And I’ll be holding on / hoping the sun comes shining through.”

Watch the full clip above.

Click to View Gallery

13 New April Albums To Soothe Your Mood
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP