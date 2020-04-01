Kellan Lutz Says Filming ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ At Beginning Of Coronavirus Outbreak In NYC ‘Was Eerie’

Kellan Lutz is looking back at being in the current epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, while filming Global’s “FBI: Most Wanted” in New York City.

The actor, 35, is LaPalme magazine‘s May cover star and discussed the “eerie” times as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

“In New York it was eerie, one store was packed, and then a small store nearby would have no one in it, and you could shop,” he recalled of filming the hit drama series. “The freeways didn’t have anyone on them, which was weird. There was no morning traffic at all.”

RELATED: Kellan Lutz And Wife Brittany Reveal Miscarriage

Photo: Tony Kim/LaPalme

Production for the series shutdown like many shows, but according to Deadline a crew member has also tested positive for the virus.

Now Lutz and his wife, Brittany Gonzales, are staying home in Los Angeles where they are still recovering from losing their first baby together.

“Fast forward to mid-January we had an appointment,” he recalled. “We had just returned from our babymoon in Fiji. We had such a great trip, but I remember her stomach was looking smaller.”

RELATED: Kellan Lutz And Brittany Gonzales Are Married!

Photo: Tony Kim/LaPalme

After six and a half months, the pair found out that their baby was stillborn.

“There are some tough days where you’ll see the sonogram, and you’ll see her cute little nose that she had. But then again, we are so grateful she is in heaven, and we remind ourselves that she didn’t have to come into this world and deal with heartbreak, and she gets to be with Jesus,” he said, adding, “It’s bittersweet. But I’m happy to trust that one day we’ll have a big family.”

“FBI: Most Wanted” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global.