Tensions Rise After Kim & Kourtney’s Fight In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Tensions continue to rise in a preview for Thursday’s all-new “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Following the show’s season 18 premiere, in which Kourtney and Kim got into a physical altercation after Kim criticized her sister’s work ethic, fans get a closer look at the moments following the fight.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every f***ing day?” Kourt can be heard telling her sisters in the drama-filled preview. “Like, it’s torture,” to which a confused Khloe replies, “But, how did we even get on this? I thought we were talking about Kendall.”

The fight escalated when the two sisters kicked and hit each other. Kourtney dug her nails into Kim’s arms and back, all while Khloe was trying to split them up.

“Because every day, it’s your f***ing attitude and your f***ing attitude! Every day,” Kourt sounds off at Kim, Kendall, and Khloe.

“So, then get out,” Khloe replies. “Leave us alone!”

“I don’t understand why there’s all this judgment about the way that we each want to live our lives,” says Kourtney in her confessional. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do, it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day.”

After fans saw the explosive episode last week, Kim joined Jimmy Fallon on Monday via video chat to reflect on the cringeworthy blowup.

“It was intense,” Kim said of the altercation. “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that. But she scratched me so hard, you couldn’t see, but I was bleeding. And so you didn’t really get to see that detail [on the show].”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursdays 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.