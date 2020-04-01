Kelly Clarkson Takes Fans On A Tour Of Her Family Ranch In Montana

Kelly Clarkson is spending her time in quarantine with her family.

On Tuesday, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” unveiled a special look at the 37-year-old singer-songwriter’s family ranch in Montana, which Clarkson purchased with her husband Brandon Blackstock over a year and a half ago.

“I just love being outdoors,” Clarkson, who appears relaxed and makeup-free in a baseball cap, says in the video.

Speaking about her family’s connection to the ranch, she adds, “Brandon and I love wide, open spaces and coming to the ranch because — well, both of us grew up in the country, so one. And two, we literally work almost seven days a week — if not seven days a week — so, when we have time off we like to check out.”

Giving viewers a glimpse at the sprawling property, which houses horses and cattle, the television personality explains how “it’s nice to get into nature.

“As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly, so it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people on top of each other.”

Sharing a look at her children making s’mores against the snowy backdrop, Clarkson continues, “It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family and it’s something that Brandon and I have both dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”