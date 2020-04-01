Jay Baruchel Celebrates Canadian Creators Through April

Jay Baruchel is using the month of April to acknowledge Canadian content creators.

Everyday this month, Baruchel will recommend a Canada-made project from the world of film, television, video games and digital entertainment. The “How to Train Your Dragon” star launched the first in his #MADERoadTrip series at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Baruchel’s first collaboration with MADE highlights Zacharias Kunuk’s “ᐊᑕᓈᕐᔪᐊᑦ (Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner)”. The award-winning film is the first feature film in the Inuktitut language and was filmed in Igloolik, Nunavut.

Our trip starts in Igloolik, Nunavut, where

Zacharias Kunuk created his masterpiece ᐊᑕᓈᕐᔪᐊᑦ (Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner). First feature film in the Inuktitut language. Won over 19 awards worldwide. Also maybe the best 🇨🇦film ever made.📺: CBC Gem, Isuma TV #MADERoadTrip pic.twitter.com/24cpBgqdpS — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) April 1, 2020

You can follow along with Baruchel’s virtual road trip by following him on Twitter. Québec superstar Marc-André Grondin will also embark on a French-language version of the initiative, #célébronsNOUS.