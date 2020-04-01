Zulay Henao Teaches Jay Pharoah Hand To Hand Combat In Latest Episode Of ‘IMDb’s Special Skills’

Jay Pharoah is switching from the stand-up comedy stage to the fighting ring in the newest instalment of “IMBD’s Special Skills”.
Formerly a star on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, Pharoah is on a mission to beef up the “special skills” section of his IMDb page so that he can become the most versatile actor in the business.
Pharoah explains: “If you want to rack up the credits on your IMDb page, you’ve got to be a jack of all trades. I’m on a mission to learn as many crazy talents as I can.”
In this week’s episode, the comedian meets Zulay Henao, an actress who served in the military.
She explains: “When I was in high school I needed money for college so I joined the army. It’s the most incredible experience that I’ve ever had because it shifted my entire paradigm of the world.”
Henao adds: “I feel like that experience is really just attractive to producers when it comes to the on-screen fighting.”
The “Meet the Blacks” star teaches Pharoah some “special skills” from her time in the military. She demonstrates a military chokehold and the three skills you need – delivering it, receiving it and staying disciplined.
Previous episodes have seen Pharoah learn skills from skateboarding expert Tony Hawk and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas.