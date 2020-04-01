Zulay Henao Teaches Jay Pharoah Hand To Hand Combat In Latest Episode Of ‘IMDb’s Special Skills’

Jay Pharoah is switching from the stand-up comedy stage to the fighting ring in the newest instalment of “IMBD’s Special Skills”.

Formerly a star on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, Pharoah is on a mission to beef up the “special skills” section of his IMDb page so that he can become the most versatile actor in the business.

Pharoah explains: “If you want to rack up the credits on your IMDb page, you’ve got to be a jack of all trades. I’m on a mission to learn as many crazy talents as I can.”

In this week’s episode, the comedian meets Zulay Henao, an actress who served in the military.