Kim Kardashian Slams Anyone Not Taking Coronavirus Pandemic Seriously: ‘It Is Extremely Irresponsible’

Kim Kardashian spoke about the coronavirus pandemic, her law career and more during a taped video chat with Gayle King for “CBS This Morning”.

Kardashian, who is studying to be a lawyer, has been putting the word out there about her new documentary “The Justice Project”.

As King questioned the star on how she has the time to study, not only with a big family, but also while filming the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, she insisted: “It is a huge change in my personal life. I never go to events. I never go out. I just don’t have the time. Very rarely do I go out. I have to be home. I have to be in the office studying for Law School 18 hours a week. I made that commitment. I have to study and everyone really respects that.”

Hey guys! Tune in to @CBSThisMorning as I talk to @GayleKing about my new documentary #KKWTheJusticeProject and how I’m giving back to the families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this morning at 8:40AM PST! pic.twitter.com/GaQKzpuJy8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 1, 2020

Kardashian, who is fighting for criminal justice reform, went on to speak about many sentences being unfair, telling King: “For me, reading that they lock up black and brown people 5 times more than white people. I am raising mixed kids. To me that becomes really personal.”

The reality TV star added when asked if human beings are capable of second chances and transformations: “Absolutely. I was very judgemental when I first started this project. I didn’t think I had the empathy to rally around someone who had taken someone’s life. Until I started to educate myself and meet with people in prison.”

Kardashian also spoke about staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting she and her family “have watched every single movie under the sun.”

She said of her husband Kanye West: “I thought he’d have a harder time with it but he really does love staying at home and watching movies and having my cooking and hanging out with the kids. This time we are just taking advantage of it and trying to be positive.”

Kardashian continued of anyone not taking social distancing seriously, “I think it is extremely irresponsible for anyone to not take this seriously. The sooner we do this the sooner we can all go back to seeing our friends and family.”