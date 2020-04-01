Tenille Townes Gathers Six Country Singers For Stunning Cover Of ‘Lean On Me’

Canada’s own Tenille Townes is lifting our spirits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old country singer gathered a few of her fellow artists to perform a virtual collaboration of Bill Withers’ uplifting song, “Lean on Me”.

Townes kicked off the performance with her acoustic guitar and was joined by country up-and-comers Caylee Hammack, Kassi Ashton, Abby Amderson, Adam Hambrick, Alex Hall and Keelan Donovan.

Each artist delivered a line of the ballad before harmonizing in the chorus, singing, “Lean on me, when you’re not strong / And I’ll be your friend / I’ll help you carry on / For it won’t be long / ‘Til I’m gonna need / Somebody to lean on.”

The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer shared the inspirational performance to Instagram, writing: “These crazy times right now make me so grateful for my friends, for music, and the way we are still all connected. It brought me so much joy hearing everybody’s amazing voices come together on this song, and it’s my hope that it brings you a little joy and comfort out there when you hear it.”

The singer concluded the post, adding: “We really all do need somebody to lean on, especially right now. It was really fun to sing this song together across the distance!”

Townes was set to headline several upcoming dates, as well as support Hot Country Knights and Sugarland on their tours, but the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellations and postponements of several dates.