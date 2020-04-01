‘Black-ish’ Star Marcus Scribner Campaigns For Young People To Get Financial Education

Marcus Scribner is trying to get his fellow young people up on their financial game.

The “Black-ish” star teams up with DoSomething.org for a new initiative looking to educate young people about financial management and planning. Scribner, 20, plays a game show host and contestant in a comedic campaign video titled, “Would You Rather?”

The campaign invites “tens of thousands of young people” to take a “fun” five-question quiz. It will impart financial tips and a “comprehensive digital personal finance guide.”

“For lots of people my age, dealing with money can feel intimidating, overwhelming, and honestly just stressful,” Scribner said in a statement published by PR Newswire.

“That’s why I’m so pumped about ‘Would You Rather?'” he added. “Because young people can learn really important stuff about making and saving money just by taking the kind of quiz they would take online anyway.”

The “Would You Rather?” campaign runs through April 30. You can sign-up visiting DoSomething.org/MONEY or texting MONEY to 38383. Those who take part are entered for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship.