Kristen Bell Offering Fans Chance To Win Virtual Game Night To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Kristen Bell is teaming up with Omaze — and banking on people’s love of board games — to support a good cause.

In an effort to raise money for The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, Bell is offering fans a chance to win a virtual game night with her, all from the comfort of home.

Fans who are interested in getting a chance to play a game of Heads Up with the “Good Place” star over video chat — and support an important coronavirus relief charity — can donate to Omaze and essentially buy chances to win.

According to the campaign’s announcement, Bell will call the lucky winner over video chat and the winner can join in on a fun, spirited game night, which “will be the perfect reminder that we’re all in this together, even if we’re far apart.”

The money raised by Bell’s digital raffle fundraiser goes to support The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, a nonprofit organization currently undertaking COVID-19 relief efforts to help and support LA’s small businesses, medical treatment facilities and at-risk citizens, and to provide vital services to the city’s homeless and financially troubled residents.

Bell’s experience will kick off the first of many exciting virtual opportunities offered, benefiting organizations and charities that are assisting in COVID-19 relief.

For some time now, Omaze has been working to raise funds via online donations, with 100 percent of all the money collected being split evenly between International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, Team Rubicon, Feeding America and Save The Children.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, more than 185,000 people in the U.S. alone have contracted the illness, which has led to over 3,600 deaths over the last two months.

Celebrities and public figures across the globe have been putting up their time and money to try and help fight the spread, and support those impacted by the pandemic. Check out the video below for a look at a few stars who are giving back during these challenging times.

