‘Love Wedding Repeat’ Trailer Stars Sam Claflin And Olivia Munn

Netflix fulfills our rom-com self-isolation needs with the streaming service’s latest heartfelt flick.

Starring “Me Before You” actor Sam Claflin, “Love Wedding Repeat” is a witty romantic comedy, with an unpredictable twist.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Urges Kate McKinnon To Not Use Big Cats In ‘Tiger King’ Limited Series, Slams ‘Salacious’ Netflix Show

The movie follows Jack (Claflin) as he tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day, all while alternate versions of the same wedding unfold.

According to Netflix, he’ll have to juggle “an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn).”

RELATED: Watch: A Sunny Vacation Town Hides Treasure And Mystery In Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’

If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

“Love Wedding Repeat” also stars Eleanor Tomlinson and Freida Pinto and hits Netflix on April 10.