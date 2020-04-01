Family Goes Viral With Heartwarming Self-Isolation Version Of ‘Les Misérables’ Track ‘One Day More’

A U.K. family found a way to put a smile on people’s faces during this tough time.

The Marsh family, from Kent, filmed a parody of the “Les Misérables” song “One Day More”, changing the lyrics to be about the coronavirus pandemic.

The video saw dad Ben Marsh, his wife Danielle and their three children Alfie, 13, Thomas 12, Ella, 10 and 8-year-old Tess, belt out the impressive track from their living room.

Lyrics were changed to be about the kids not seeing their grandparents, doing groceries online and soccer games being cancelled.

The family spoke about the viral clip on “BBC Breakfast”, with Ben saying of the kids: “The nice thing about changing the words is that they can all sing about stuff that they like.”

“Football and all sorts of other stuff, school, grandparents which is a massive issue for everyone, being able to communicate online,” he went on.

Ben continued of the reaction they’ve received, “We’ve had these incredible messages that social media couldn’t keep up with from people coming off night shifts, ICU nurses, and it’s just absolutely lovely to see that positivity.”

