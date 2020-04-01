Grimes Wants Her Fans To Have Creative Control Over Her New Music Video

Grimes wants you as her art director.

The Vancouver-born singer, 32, released half a music video for her track “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around”, showing her holding a sword in front of a green screen – leaving the background art up to fans.

The new project is the perfect distraction, while most of the world is under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

To help, Grimes uploaded the video’s files and audio to WeTransfer.

The files allow fans to add Grimes in front of the background of their choice, but with silver industrial fairy wings and a long black gown, it looks like the artist belongs in some alternate universe.

Grimes shows off her growing baby bump in the visuals. The “Oblivion” songstress is expecting her first child with longtime boyfriend Elon Musk.

“You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” is off her latest album Miss Anthropocene.