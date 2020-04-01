Sophie Turner Admits She Is ‘Kind Of Loving’ Being Quarantined With Hubby Joe Jonas

While Sophie Turner is “loving” this self-isolation thing, her husband Joe Jonas may not be so thrilled.

The “Game Of Thrones” alum joined Conan O’Brien for a virtual interview amid the coronavirus outbreak and got real about quarantining with the rocker.

“I’m kind of loving it,” she said. “Yeah, I mean I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

“I love this. This is great, isn’t it? You don’t have to get dressed up. I’m wearing my sweatpants,” she added while teasing Jonas for still wearing jeans around the house. “I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

But while Turner is loving every minute of being home, Jonas is struggling with the idea.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favour here,” she laughed. “Joe’s like a, he’s a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So, it’s kind of… it’s, like, a prison for him.

She added, “But it’s great for me.”