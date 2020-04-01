Jane Fonda Reflects On Fire Drill Fridays: ‘I Have To Put Myself On The Line’

Jane Fonda is not slowing down on her environmental activism anytime soon.

The “Grace & Frankie” star addressed her numerous arrests at recent Fire Drill Fridays protests, while speaking to Elle for the publication’s second annual Conservation Issue.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Promises To ‘Shut Down The Government’

“When you’re famous, you have this incredible potential platform, but how do you use it? I have to put myself on the line,” she said. “I’m white and I’m famous and I think orders came down from the attorney general to handle me with kid gloves.”

Fonda, 82, explained why it was important for her to step up and speak out.

“It’s very hard in life to find a way to align your body with your deepest values, and that’s what civil disobedience can do,” she shared. “Even though you’re being handcuffed and put in a situation where you have absolutely no control, it’s like stepping into yourself.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda, 82, Decides She’s Done With Plastic Surgery

“I have chosen to put myself in this position where I lose all power because of something I believe in,” Fonda concluded. “And it’s incredible.”

The Conservation Issue of Elle is on newsstands now.