Chance The Rapper Pranks Celebrity Friends In ‘Punk’d’ Revival Trailer

Chance the Rapper is a menace to his celebrity friends in the funniest way possible.

Quibi dropped a supremely appropriate trailer for the “Punk’d” revival on April Fool’s Day. The rebooted reality comedy series is anchored by Chance and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Scott Disick.

In the new trailer, Chance pulls one over on the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Adam Devine, Lil Nas X, French Montana, Liza Koshy, Sabrina Carpenter and more.

Chance “grew up watching this show” and said it was “surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

“Punk’d” starring Chance the Rapper and Scott Disick premieres April 6 with the launch of Quibi.